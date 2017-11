After 3 of the longest years of my life, Taylor Swift has FINALLY performed a new song for the public and that’s just the way it’s supposed to be.

Hours before the release of her sixth album Reputation, the songstress sang her new song, New Year’s Day, during Thursday’s broadcast of Scandal. If you know anything about Tay Tay, then you know that she is a huge fan of Shonda Rhimes, so we can’t say we are surprised with this debut.

Happy Taylor Swift Day everyone!!